Blue Jays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (61-69, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-59, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (2-6, 6.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -209, Guardians +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Toronto is 33-28 in home games and 71-59 overall. The Blue Jays are 54-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 28-36 record in road games and a 61-69 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 19 home runs while slugging .437. Brandon Belt is 8-for-31 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Erik Swanson: day-to-day (back), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.