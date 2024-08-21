Blue Jays and Reds play with series tied 1-1

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds (61-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-67, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -111, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Toronto has a 59-67 record overall and a 30-32 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 46-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has gone 30-31 in road games and 61-65 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 33 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 46 RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Reds: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

