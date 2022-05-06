Blue Jays-Guardians game postponed by rain

The Guardians have had four home games called off by inclement weather this season. Friday’s game was postponed 3½ hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The teams will play a doubleheader — Cleveland’s third of the season at Progressive Field — Saturday beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT. Toronto’s Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) will start against Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA) in the first game. Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.79 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against Cleveland's Triston McKenzie (1-2, 2.70 ERA) in the second game.