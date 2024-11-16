Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

Bell will oversee the player development and physical and mental performance departments, while also contributing to strategic planning and player evaluations and acquisitions, the team said.

He will report to executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager Ross Atkins.

Bell spent the past six years managing the Reds before they fired him with five games left in the 2024 season.

Before that, he spent a decade working in a variety of coaching and player development roles with the Reds, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants organizations.

Bell played 12 seasons in the majors as an infielder with six teams.

