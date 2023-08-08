Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu leaves game after being struck by liner on right knee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was struck on the right knee by a line drive in the fourth inning against the Guardians, forcing him to leave the game.

The left-hander was hit on the kneecap by Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez and retrieved the ball to throw him out at first before collapsing to the right of the mound.

Ryu, who had completed four no-hit innings, writhed on the grass for several minutes before being helped off the field. Jay Jackson replaced him to begin the fifth.

The 36-year-old from South Korea was making his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2022. Ryu began his major league career with the Dodgers in 2012 and joined Toronto three years ago.

Cleveland and Toronto were scoreless through four innings. Jackson allowed the Guardians' first hit with two outs in the fifth to rookie Brayan Rocchio.

