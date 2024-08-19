Blue Jays play the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -167, Reds +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Toronto has a 29-31 record in home games and a 58-66 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 45-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 29-30 record on the road and a 60-64 record overall. The Reds have a 43-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .317 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has 33 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 75 RBI while hitting .233 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.