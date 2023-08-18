Blue Jays visit the Reds to open 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (63-59, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Reds: Brett Kennedy (1-0, 5.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -157, Reds +134; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Cincinnati has a 30-32 record in home games and a 63-59 record overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Toronto is 67-55 overall and 35-28 in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks third in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

