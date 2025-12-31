Blyden and Toledo take down Western Michigan 84-79

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 36 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 44 seconds left as Toledo knocked off Western Michigan 84-79 on Tuesday.

Blyden added five rebounds for the Rockets (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Kyler Vanderjagt shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Sean Craig shot 6 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.