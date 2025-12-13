Blyden leads Toledo against Robert Morris after 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Robert Morris after Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 20 points in Toledo's 98-97 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Colonials are 5-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 1-1 in road games. Toledo is fifth in the MAC with 16.7 assists per game led by Blyden averaging 4.8.

Robert Morris averages 76.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 77.9 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.2 per game Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeSean Goode is averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials. Ryan Prather Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sonny Wilson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Blyden is averaging 14.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.