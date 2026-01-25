Blyden, Wilson lead Toledo past Bowling Green 73-72

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 16 points to lead Toledo and Sonny Wilson knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left as the Rockets knocked off Bowling Green 73-72 on Saturday.

Blyden added five assists for the Rockets (11-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Austin Parks totaled 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Sean Craig pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.