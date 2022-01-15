Boat carrying duck hunters capsizes in creek; 1 dead, 1 hurt

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of Alum Creek State Park.

Delaware County 9-1-1 dispatchers said divers were deployed to search for a man. Officials said two people were taken to a hospital, and one was later pronounced dead. The victim's name hasn't been released and the condition of the injured person wasn't immediately available.