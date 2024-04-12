Bobrovsky gets 6th shutout of season and Reinhart scores 54th goal as Panthers top Blue Jackets 4-0

Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Panthers, who moved within a point of the idle Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists after missing Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators to rest.

Florida has one fewer game on its schedule than Boston while holding a 40-35 lead in regulation wins, the top tiebreaker.

Jet Greaves stopped 42 shots for the Blue Jackets, who are mathematically locked into the fourth-best odds in the upcoming NHL draft lottery.

SPECIAL VOICE

The Panthers honored longtime Columbus play-by-play announcer Jeff Rimer — the franchise's original TV voice when it was founded in 1993 — with a video tribute during his final game in South Florida before his pending retirement.

Rimer was a part of Florida's broadcast for 11 years (1993-2004) before spending the last 20 years of his 47-year broadcasting career in the Blue Jackets' booth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Visit Nashville on Saturday night.

Panthers: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP