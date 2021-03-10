Bobrovsky stops 40 shots, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets 4-2

Tippett, just called up from the taxi squad earlier in the day, gave the Panthers a two-goal lead when he scored on a power play late in the second, a hard shot from the right point that beat a screened Korpisalo.

Bjorkstrand tipped in a goal off a Zach Werenski pass to make it a one-goal game at 11:38 of the third, but Bobrovsky held off the Blue Jackets power play and Verhaeghe got an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left to seal it.

ICE CHIPS

Panthers: D Markus Nutivaara, a former Blue Jacket, was activated from injured reserve after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... Hornqvist got his sixth power-play goal.

Blue Jackets: Before their second-period goal, the Blue Jackets had allowed nine unanswered goals over a three-game stretch. ... F Jack Roslovic played his 200th career NHL game. ... G Elvis Merzlikins, who missed seven games with a shoulder injury, was activated from injured reserve but sat as the backup to Korpisalo, who has started the last eight in a row.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series on Thursday night in Columbus.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand chase a puck under falling referee Jake Brenk during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, checks Florida Panthers' Mason Marchment during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Florida Panthers' Owen Tippett, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Mason Marchment, center, and Gustav Forsling during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky, right, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete