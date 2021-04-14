Body cam video shows confrontation, shooting at hospital

Jackson had apparently been in the hospital earlier that day, was released, and then was found passed out in a nearby bank parking lot. Officers from suburban Westerville responded to that call and followed medics taking Jackson back to the hospital, according to police accounts and 911 calls released Wednesday.

Before Jackson is taken to the hospital, a Westerville officer pats him down briefly, according to footage from the officer’s body cam video.

“I’m just going to pat you down real quick, make sure you ain’t got nothing on you, right, no weapons, nothing like that?” the officer says. Jackson repeatedly asks for a cigarette, saying he has anxiety.

Columbus police were called to the hospital because Jackson had outstanding warrants in the city.

Once Jackson is in a hospital room in the emergency room, an officer asks, “You don’t have nothing sharp in your pockets, do you? Hopefully somebody would have caught that earlier.” A minute later, a bullet drops from Jackson's pants.

“Uh oh. Got a little bullet action,” the officer says calmly as he picks it up. "Don’t see people carrying those around every day."

Within the next minute, the officer tells his fellow officer to get Jackson's arm around him and the struggle begins.

The two officers take cover with guns drawn after a shot is heard, video shows. For several minutes after, officers outside the room shout at Jackson, now lying on the floor, to put his right hand over his head. One Columbus officer is still in the room, behind the bed, with his gun pointed in Jackson's direction, a video shows.

“I’m just scared, guys,” Jackson said at one point. Later, he said, “So if I move y'all not going to shoot me. They’re not going to shoot me?”

A female police officer again instructed Jackson to raise his right hand, which is not visible.

“Slowly put your right hand up in the air. Slowly,” she says. When Jackson said he is putting the gun down, the officer says, “Do not touch the gun. Let go of the gun and put both of your hands up over your head.”

The second use of the taser, the shot and then the police shooting erupt within seconds after that, the video shows.

On Wednesday, Westerville’s police chief placed the two officers who initially came into contact with Jackson on administrative leave.

“It is not customary to publicly report on personnel matters, but we are committed to transparency and fully understand the attention to this incident,” Chief Charles Chandler said in a statement. “I have viewed the body camera footage from the initial contact with Miles Jackson and have concerns that warrant further review.”

The department will keep officers Eric Everhart and David Lammert on leave while an internal investigation into the shooting is conducted. But the department’s probe cannot overlap or interfere with the independent investigation Attorney General Dave Yost is conducting, Charles said, so it will be on hold until that is completed.

“I want to assure the citizens of Westerville that if policy violations are found, there will be an appropriate level of accountability,” Chandler said.

Columbus police identified the officers in the shooting as Andrew Howe and Ryan Krichbaum, both 15 year veterans of the agency.

Westerville has not released information about their officers who were on the scene.

Emergency room staff tried to revive Jackson, who was pronounced dead, authorities said. No officers, hospital staff or physicians were injured, officials said.

Franklin County Municipal Court issued an arrest warrant for Jackson on March 17 after he failed to appear for hearing. He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, falsification and resisting arrest on Feb. 20.

Late Tuesday night, Columbus police in Ohio’s capital city used pepper spray on a small group of people who briefly breached outer doors at the agency’s downtown headquarters.

The clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after Jackson's shooting.

Protesters invoked that shooting as well as the killing of others by police nationally, including the Sunday shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb. A white police officer who authorities believe mistakenly fired her gun instead of a stun gun has resigned in Wright’s shooting.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther backed the protesters’ cause but denounced the attempt by a few to later enter police headquarters.

“We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests,” Ginther, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated.”

Associated Press Writer Mark Gillispie in Cleveland contributed to this report. Farnoush Amiri, a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, also contributed. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

A demonstration takes place out in front of Columbus Division of Police building against the fatal shooting of Miles Jackson, a Black man on Monday, in downtown Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Jackson was shot and killed inside Mount Carmel in Westerville, Ohio, by police on Monday.

Protesters march up North Front Street, demonstrating against Monday's fatal shooting of a Black man in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Miles Jackson was shot and killed inside Mount Carmel by police in Westerville, Ohio.

Protesters yell towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters after pepper spray was deployed on a group on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio.

A protester yells towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters during a protest of a fatal police shooting of a Black man on Monday in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio.

Protesters yell towards the police surrounding Columbus Division of Police headquarters after pepper spray was deployed during the protest of Monday's fatal shooting of a Black man on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The clash followed a largely peaceful protest downtown earlier in the evening where dozens marched after the fatal police shooting a day earlier of Miles Jackson, a Black man, in a hospital emergency room in Westerville, Ohio.