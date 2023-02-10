Body-camera shows commander confront reporter before arrest

Harris later told police the reporter was coming at him in an aggressive manner and he felt threatened.

“I instinctively put my hands on his chest to keep him from bumping into me, which I felt was inevitable if I had not protected myself,” Harris said in a statement made to investigators and provided by his office. He declined Thursday to comment beyond his statements to police.

Authorities said that after the confrontation, Lambert was told to leave the news conference but refused several times. Officers then pulled him toward the exit and told him he was under arrest.

Body-camera footage showed Lambert pull away from two officers who then pushed him to the floor and handcuffed him.

"This is what it’s like to be a Black reporter in 2023,” Lambert said while he was being held down, according to the footage.

The two officers who handcuffed Lambert are white as is the Columbiana County sheriff who ordered Lambert to leave. Both Lambert and Harris, the national guard commander who is a member of the governor's cabinet, are Black.

Lambert and NewsNation officials did not say in their statements afterward that race was a factor in the arrest.

Lambert, who spent about five hours in jail before being released on a bond, said “no journalist expects to be arrested when you’re doing your job, and I think that’s really important that that doesn’t happen in our country,”

Michael Corn, president of news for NewsNation, said Friday that the videos and body camera footage of the arrest speak for themselves.

“Evan acted professionally and at a minimum is owed an apology,” Corn said.

DeWine, who as governor was at the news conference giving an update about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals, said he did not authorize the arrest or even see the disagreement, adding that reporters have "every right" to report during briefings.