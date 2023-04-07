Body found in Lake Erie in 1980 identified as Michigan woman

Sandusky, Ohio, police said Patricia Eleanor Greenwood was born in 1948 and had lived in Michigan in Traverse City, Bay City and Saginaw. Her decomposing body, clad in a size 12 “disco style” dress, was found in March 1980 on a Lake Erie beach in Sandusky, but had remained unidentified.

The U.S. Marshals Service revived the case "after finding an old teletype from 1980 in another missing person's cold case file," Porchlight Project, a nonprofit that funds DNA testing for Ohio cold cases, said in a news release.