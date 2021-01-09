Body of 2nd worker recovered after power plant collapse

Relatives of 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky had been notified of the removal of his body from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, a spokesman for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group said, adding that the notification was made “with tremendous sorrow."

“This is a difficult time and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends," spokesman Patrick Crowley said in an emailed statement. He said crews worked “as diligently and safely as possible to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner."