Body-worn cameras to return to Akron after Walker death

The Akron City Council voted 13-0 Monday to outfit two dozen frontline police cruisers as well as two prisoner transport vans with cameras from Axon, the Akron Beacon-Journal reported. A state grant will initially cover the $334,680 cost, which will later be paid by proceeds from a 0.25% income tax approved by voters in 2017.

The dashcams were retired in March 2018, with city officials saying it would be too expensive to keep the dash-camera system after police units were provided with the body-worn alternative in 2017.