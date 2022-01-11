Bone in SUV is from Ohio mom missing since 2002 with 2 kids

Investigators were able to obtain mitochondrial DNA from the bone that allowed them to identify it as belonging to Nguyen, McCreary said in a statement.

He said that since no other human remains were found inside the SUV, Nguyen's children will remain listed as an open missing persons case unless remains are located or if the families file for court proceedings to have them declared legally dead.

“I am happy we were able to finally give Ms. Nguyen’s family some closure in this almost two-decade-long search for their loved one,” McCreary said.

After police in Delhi Township reopened the missing persons case last year, divers discovered the SUV with the use of side sonar scan technology in an area more than 50 feet (15 meters) below the Ohio River’s surface and about 300 feet (90 meters) from the riverbank.

McCreary said that once the weather improves, authorities plan to make another dive in the Ohio River to search for additional human remains.