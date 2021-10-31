Booker scores 27, Suns use huge run to beat Cavs 101-92

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 20 points off the bench. He made 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff pulled most of his starters by the end of the 50-12 run, frustrated by their ineffectiveness.

The Cavaliers had 19 turnovers.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 14 in the second quarter but the Suns responded with a 19-2 run to end the first half and took a 50-46 lead into the break. Ayton had 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Darius Garland scored nine for the Cavs.

CAVS CONTRACTS

The Cavaliers announced that they've picked up the fourth-year option for Garland and Dylan Windler, along with the third-year option for guard Isaac Okoro. The moves mean all of them are under contract through the 2022-23 season.

Garland was the No. 5 overall pick in 2019 and has averaged 14.7 points over 117 games played. Windler was the 26th pick in 2019 and averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds last year as a backup. Okoro was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft and has averaged 9.5 points in his career.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Okoro didn't play because of a left hamstring strain. G Kevin Pangos was out for personal reasons.

Suns: G Cameron Payne didn't play because of a right hamstring strain. ... The Suns missed their first nine 3-pointers. They finished 6 of 25 from long range. ... Cameron Johnson had 10 points off the bench. JaVale McGee added eight points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Wrap up a five-game road trip against the Hornets on Monday.

Suns: Host the Pelicans on Tuesday.

___

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen, right, jumps to block a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, middle, as Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) blocks a shot from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin