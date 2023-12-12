Boston puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -10; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Celtics face Cleveland.

The Celtics are 15-4 in conference matchups. Boston is second in the NBA averaging 15.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 7.8.

The 117.3 points per game the Celtics score are 7.0 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.3). The Cavaliers average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Mobley is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: day to day (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.