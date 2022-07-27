Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday

Boston is 49-49 overall and 24-24 at home. The Red Sox have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-28 record in road games and a 49-47 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .316.

Wednesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has seven home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .317 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 8-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .207 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 60 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .295 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Rafael Devers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (finger), Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (groin), Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (hand), Matt Strahm: 15-Day IL (wrist), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Danish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rich Hill: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.