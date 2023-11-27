Boston visits Columbus after Coyle's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (14-3-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -253, Blue Jackets +203; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Charlie Coyle's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Bruins' 7-4 loss.

Columbus is 4-6-1 in home games and 6-12-4 overall. The Blue Jackets have a -14 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 76 given up.

Boston has gone 7-2-2 on the road and 14-3-3 overall. The Bruins have a 7-0-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has one goal and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has seven goals and 12 assists for the Bruins. Coyle has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.