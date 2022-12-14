dayton-daily-news logo
Boum scores 17, Xavier defeats Southern 79-59

Led by Souley Boum's 17 points, the Xavier Musketeers defeated the Southern Jaguars 79-59

CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 17 points as Xavier beat Southern 79-59 on Tuesday night.

Boum also contributed seven assists for the Musketeers (8-3). Zach Freemantle added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Jack Nunge was 4-of-7 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Jaguars (4-6) were led in scoring by Brion Whitley, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Bryson Etienne added nine points for Southern. In addition, Dreshawn Allen had nine points.

Xavier entered halftime up 40-24. Boum paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Xavier outscored Southern by four points over the final half, while Kam Craft led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

