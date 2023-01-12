Boum scores 26 as No. 12 Xavier holds off Creighton 90-87

Since Xavier and Creighton joined the Big East in 2013, 16 of their 22 meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer, including two overtime games.

Wednesday's game featured 13 lead changes and five ties.

The Musketeers hit six straight shots including a 3-pointer by Nunge to go ahead 80-73, their largest lead of the game with 5:17 remaining.

Nembhard's jumper cut the Musketeers' lead to 86-84 with 23.9 seconds remaining.

The Bluejays and Musketeers were a combined 11 of 17 shooting to start the game and neither team cooled off much.

Creighton led by as many as seven points in the first half, but the Musketeers closed the half on a 6-0 run to trim the deficit to 46-45.

Creighton began the second half by making 4 of 8 from three-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays were ranked ninth in the AP preseason poll, the highest preseason ranking in school history. Xavier was the Bluejays' sixth ranked opponent this season, all on the road.

Xavier: Defensive issues continue to plague the Musketeers, who have allowed 80 or more points five times this season. But they held Creighton without a field goal for nearly four minutes to get back in the game late in the second half.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Hosts No. 19 Providence on Saturday.

Xavier: Hosts No. 25 Marquette on Sunday.

