Boupendza scores late to help Cincinnati earn 1-1 draw with Charlotte

Aaron Boupendza scored in the second minute of stoppage time and FC Cincinnati rallied for a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC
news
1 hour ago
X

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Aaron Boupendza scored in the second minute of stoppage time and FC Cincinnati rallied for a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Boupendza's second goal of the season came when he right footed a shot down the middle from the center of the box with an assist from DeAndre Yedlin. Charlotte's Kerwin Vargas drew a yellow card in the 90th minute for a foul on Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, setting up a free kick in the defensive half.

Neither team scored until Djibril Diani netted the first goal of his career on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Diani's PK came after he drew a foul on Cincinnati's Yuya Kubo in the penalty area. He drilled a left-footed shot to the center of the goal.

Roman Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati (3-0-3). Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte (2-2-2). Kahlina had two saves and Celentano wasn't tested in a scoreless first half.

Charlotte's newest designated player Liel Abada, a 22-year-old Israeli international, made his debut when he subbed in for Nikola Petkovic in the 61st minute.

It was the third straight road match for Cincinnati, which is 2-0-1 away from home this season.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 at home this season, including a 2-0 victory over the defending champion Columbus Crew last week .

Cincinnati returns home to host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

In Other News
1
Carlisle woman killed in fatal Mad River Twp. crash
2
Stress Less Week: Miami U. uses annual event to help students better...
3
Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train, vehicle crash
4
Noise complaints from Kroger distribution center studied
5
$1.8 billion Cleveland-Cliffs plan means more jobs, stability for...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top