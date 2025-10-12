Bowling Green and Central Michigan meet in MAC action

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 306.3 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 165.8 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 140.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (104th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 378.2 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 238.3 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (73rd)

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 338.7 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 150.2 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 188.5 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (111th)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 381.8 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 156.2 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (100th)

Bowling Green is 117th in third down percentage, converting 32.9% of the time. Central Michigan ranks 134th on defense, holding its opponents to 50.6%.

Central Michigan ranks 128th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips.

Central Michigan ranks 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:18.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 830 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 247 yards on 58 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 189 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 694 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 384 yards on 77 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tommy McIntosh, 188 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Bowling Green beat Toledo 28-23 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lucian Anderson III threw for 92 yards on 9-of-16 attempts (56.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. McMillian carried the ball 12 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown. Cameron Pettaway had two receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Michigan lost 28-22 to Akron on Saturday, Oct. 4. Labas led Central Michigan with 134 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Brock Townsend had 108 rushing yards on eight carries. Tyson Davis had three receptions for 51 yards.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at Kent State on Oct. 25. Central Michigan hosts UMass on Oct. 25.