Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bowling Green beats Robert Morris 100-74

news
1 hour ago
Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece scored 19 points apiece as Bowling Green romped past Robert Morris 100-74

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece scored 19 points apiece as Bowling Green romped past Robert Morris 100-74 on Sunday.

Brenton Mills and Chandler Turner each added 13 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs chipped in 11.

Bowling Green (6-4) totaled 53 second-half points, a season high, and reached 100 points for the second time this season, both of them wins.

Matt Mayers had 15 points for the Colonials (1-9). Michael Green III added 14 points and five steals. Kam Farris had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top