Bowling Green defeats Chicago State 70-41

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill had 18 points in Bowling Green's 70-41 win over Chicago State in a season opener on Monday night.

Hill also had five rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. DJ Smith finished with 10 points.

Wesley Cardet Jr. had with 12 points and four assists for the Cougars. Chicago State also got nine points and 10 rebounds from DeShawn Jean-Charles. Jahsean Corbett also had nine points and six rebounds.

