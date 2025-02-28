Bowling Green faces Northern Illinois following Kohler's 22-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits Northern Illinois after Paige Kohler scored 22 points in Bowling Green's 91-61 victory against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Huskies are 5-7 in home games. Northern Illinois is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Falcons are 9-6 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 5.5.

Northern Illinois averages 66.4 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 67.9 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

The Huskies and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Stonebraker is averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Chelby Koker is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Falcons. Kohler is averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.