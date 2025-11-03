Bowling Green Falcons open season at home against the Texas State Bobcats

The Bowling Green Falcons begin the season at home against the Texas State Bobcats
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Texas State Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green begins the season at home against Texas State.

Bowling Green went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

Texas State finished 9-10 in Sun Belt action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

