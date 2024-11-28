Bowling Green Falcons take on the Stetson Hatters

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Stetson in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Falcons have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green is sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Taya Ellis leads the Falcons with 8.8 boards.

The Hatters have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Stetson averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Bowling Green averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 4.0 per game Stetson allows. Stetson's 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is shooting 52.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Falcons.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 19.4 points for the Hatters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.