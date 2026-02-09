Bowling Green hosts Buffalo following Bland-Fitzpatrick's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Buffalo after Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick scored 21 points in Bowling Green's 93-82 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Falcons are 8-3 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 2.6.

The Bulls have gone 0-11 against MAC opponents. Buffalo has a 1-16 record against opponents above .500.

Bowling Green averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo's 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The Falcons and Bulls face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14 points. Lauren Gerken is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aniya Rowe is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Bulls: 0-10, averaging 61.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.