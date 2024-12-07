Bowling Green hosts Morgan State following Thomas' 32-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Bowling Green after Will Thomas scored 32 points in Morgan State's 124-57 victory against the Cheyney (PA) Wolves.

The Falcons have gone 2-1 in home games. Bowling Green scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Morgan State averages 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Bowling Green averages 75.9 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.7 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State scores 12.3 more points per game (84.6) than Bowling Green allows to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons.

Wynston Tabbs is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.