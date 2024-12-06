Bowling Green hosts Morgan State following Thomas' 32-point performance

Morgan State takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Will Thomas scored 32 points in the Bears' 124-57 victory over the Cheyney (PA) Wolves
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Morgan State Bears (5-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (3-5)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Bowling Green after Will Thomas scored 32 points in Morgan State's 124-57 victory against the Cheyney (PA) Wolves.

The Falcons are 2-1 on their home court. Bowling Green has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State scores 12.3 more points per game (84.6) than Bowling Green gives up to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Falcons.

Wynston Tabbs is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

