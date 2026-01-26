Bowling Green hosts Sabol and Buffalo

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Bowling Green after Ryan Sabol scored 27 points in Buffalo's 68-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Falcons have gone 7-4 at home. Bowling Green scores 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-5 against conference opponents. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 86.3 points, 11.7 more per game than the 74.6 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 9.1 more points per game (79.6) than Bowling Green allows to opponents (70.5).

The Falcons and Bulls meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Mayar Wol is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabol averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Daniel Freitag is averaging 19 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.