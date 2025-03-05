Bowling Green hosts Tyler and Kent State

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits Bowling Green after Janae Tyler scored 21 points in Kent State's 64-44 win over the Akron Zips.

The Falcons are 10-2 in home games. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Golden Flashes have gone 11-5 against MAC opponents. Kent State is the MAC leader with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Bridget Dunn averaging 8.4.

Bowling Green makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Kent State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Bowling Green allows.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Amy Velasco is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.9 points. Jenna Batsch is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.