Bowling Green, New Mexico State to meet in Quick Lane Bowl

By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
A pair of 6-6 teams will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green (6-6, Mid-American) vs New Mexico State (6-6, Independent), Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Detroit.

TOP PLAYERS

Bowling Green: QB Matt McDonald has thrown for 2,639 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

New Mexico State: Diego Pavia threw a career-high four touchdown passes, all in the first half, as New Mexico State gained bowl-eligibility with a 65-3 rout of Valparaiso.

NOTABLE

Bowling Green: The Falcons have played two prior bowl games at Ford Field: the now defunct Motor City Bowl in 2003 and in 2013 when it changed names to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

New Mexico State: All four of Pavia's TD throws against Valparaiso went to different receivers and covered 50 yards or more. He also had a 75-yard TD run called back because of a penalty.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Bowling Green: The Quick Lane Bowl will be Bowling Green's 14th overall, but first since 2015.

New Mexico State: The Aggies are making their fifth bowl appearance.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

