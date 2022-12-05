Bowling Green, New Mexico State to meet in Quick Lane Bowl

NOTABLE

Bowling Green: The Falcons have played two prior bowl games at Ford Field: the now defunct Motor City Bowl in 2003 and in 2013 when it changed names to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

New Mexico State: All four of Pavia's TD throws against Valparaiso went to different receivers and covered 50 yards or more. He also had a 75-yard TD run called back because of a penalty.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Bowling Green: The Quick Lane Bowl will be Bowling Green's 14th overall, but first since 2015.

New Mexico State: The Aggies are making their fifth bowl appearance.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2