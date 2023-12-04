Bowling Green to take on Minnesota in Quick Lane Bowl, Gophers seek seventh consecutive bowl win

Bowling Green and Minnesota will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl, with both teams quite familiar with the game

By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American) vs. Minnesota (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten), Dec. 26, 2 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Detroit

TOP PLAYERS

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin is seventh at his position nationally with 573 yards and fifth with six touchdowns. Cornerbacks Jalen Huskey and Jordan Oladokun are tied for 16th nationally with four interceptions each.

Minnesota DB Tyler Nubin tied for second in the Big Ten with five interceptions and eighth with nine passes defended. QB Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 1,838 yards 14 TDs with nine interceptions.

NOTABLE

Bowling Green is making its second consecutive appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl after facing New Mexico State last season.

Minnesota became bowl eligible because there were not enough teams meeting the six-win eligibility threshold.

LAST TIME

Bowling Green won 14-10 in 2021 to tie the series at 2.

BOWL HISTORY

Bowling Green is 5-8 lifetime and looks to end a two-game slide with its first win since beating South Alabama 33-28 in the Camellia Bowl.

Minnesota is 11-12 overall but has won its last six appearances, including last season’s 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Golden Gophers will play in their third Quick Lane Bowl in the past 10 years.

