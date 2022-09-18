Bowling Green tops Marshall in overtime 34-31

The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 26-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.

Henry Colombi fired a 51-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage in the first quarter to open the scoring for Marshall and followed it with a 78-yard strike to Caleb McMillan to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.