Bowling Green visits Ohio for conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Bowling Green in a matchup of MAC teams.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Ohio allows 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Falcons are 1-1 on the road. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 4.5.

Ohio's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The Bobcats and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Javontae Campbell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 87.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.