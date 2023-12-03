Bowling Green wins 54-52 over Southern Indiana

Led by Marcus Hill's 15 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 54-52 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Hill's 15 points helped Bowling Green defeat Southern Indiana 54-52 on Saturday night.

Hill added six rebounds for the Falcons (5-3). Sam Towns added 10 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds. Jason Spurgin shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Screaming Eagles (2-7) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Hernandez, who finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Kiyron Powell added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jack Mielke finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

