Bowling Green wins 88-68 over Eastern Michigan

Curtis added five assists for the Falcons (11-19, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Leon Ayers III finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Eagles (8-22, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tyson Acuff added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. Legend Geeter also had 11 points.