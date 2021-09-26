Boy, 1, reported unresponsive in bathtub dies; man arrested

Cleveland police said officers were called to the home just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time emergency medical responders were rushing the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 22-year-old man had been babysitting the boy, who is his girlfriend's child, as well as three other children. They said the 1-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.