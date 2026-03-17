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Bradley and Dayton square off in NIT matchup

The Bradley Braves and Dayton Flyers play in the National Invitation Tournament
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By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
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Dayton Flyers (23-11, 14-7 A-10) at Bradley Braves (21-12, 14-8 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Dayton in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves' record in MVC play is 14-8, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Bradley is eighth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahmet Jonovic averaging 4.0.

The Flyers are 14-7 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Amael L'Etang averaging 4.2.

Bradley is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. L'Etang is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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