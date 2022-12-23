Bradley defeats Akron 74-55

BreakingNews
Missing baby found alive hours after AMBER Alert suspect arrested in Indy
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley's 74-55 win over Akron on Thursday night.

Mast added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-4). Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Duke Deen recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

The Zips (7-5) were led by Xavier Castaneda, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Akron. In addition, Trendon Hankerson had nine points and nine rebounds.

Bradley led Akron 36-19 at the half, with Malevy Leons (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Akron by two points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

