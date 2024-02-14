Brady Tkachuk's 2nd career hat trick helps Senators to a 6-3 win over Blue Jackets

“We needed everybody to step up and I just hope we can build off of it,” Tkachuk said. “The last couple of games we’ve had a lot of looks but haven’t been able to bury it. Tonight was a stepping stone and we just have to keep it going.”

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots.

“That’s a team that is coming together,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “They changed their defensive structure, and the first seven or eight minutes we were managing the puck, making their D turn, they had five D tonight, and that was part of our plan, to make them skate.

“So, we did it right and it was successful. And then we changed. And that’s learning to play on the road.”

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring with a shot by Kent Johnson that deflected twice. Johnson's centering pass hit Voronkov in the skate and then deflected off the skate of Senators’ defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and past Forsberg.

Tkachuk scored twice in a 48-second span, including one on the power play. His first came at 9:48 when Josh Norris fed him the puck at the side of a wide-open net. The second, at 10:36, came when Tkachuk scoring on his own rebound.

“We played a good first five, six minutes. Kind of played into their hands after that, giving them the puck,” Jenner said.

“We’ve just got to get behind them. We did that after, but we spotted them a couple goals there on our mistakes and it gave them momentum.”

The Senators then added a short-handed goal when Giroux scored into the top corner of the net at 14:46 for a 3-1 lead. They appeared to go up 4-1 just 25 seconds later, but after a coach’s challenge, goaltender interference called.

In the second period each team scored twice. Grieg and Tkachuk sandwiched their goals around scores by Jenner and Roslovic.

Grieg gave the Senators a 4-1 lead at 5:37. Columbus scored twice, at 10:49 and 13:54. Tkachuk completed his hat trick at 16:48 on the power play and the Senators took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

“It was pretty cool. You always kind of dream about that when you’re a kid, so for it to happen is pretty special. I was more happy with the outcome,” Tkachuk said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Saturday.

Senators: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

