Braves aim to keep win streak going against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Joey Wentz (3-3, 5.03 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Braves -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 31-29 record at home and a 63-58 record overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Atlanta has a 54-68 record overall and a 24-38 record on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 25 home runs, 48 walks and 64 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 10 for 43 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has a .265 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 31 doubles and 19 home runs. Michael Harris II is 17 for 40 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .211 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 7-3, .250 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.