Braves take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Braves: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -246, Reds +200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves come into a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds after losing three in a row.

Atlanta has a 30-20 record at home and a 54-45 record overall. The Braves have a 34-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati is 23-25 on the road and 48-53 overall. The Reds are 27-43 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 17 home runs while slugging .487. Rece Hinds is 12-for-34 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.