Brayan Rocchio's game-winning single in 10th gives AL Central-leading Guardians a 5-4 win over Twins

Josh Naylor hit a pair of solo homers and scored three times for Cleveland, which leads the division by 5 1/2 games over Kansas City. Naylor’s first shot was a 445-foot rocket to right-center, giving him his first 30-homer season.

Carlos Correa had a two-run single off Hunter Gaddis (5-3) that gave the Twins a 4-2 lead in the top of the 10th. Correa finished with four RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 16 games, matching his career high with Houston in 2019.

Minnesota entered the night with a 1 1/2-game lead over Detroit for the final AL wild-card position.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober struck out a career-high 12 over seven innings, but remained winless in seven starts since Aug. 9. He allowed two runs without issuing a walk.

Guardians starter Tanner Bibee worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in four games against Minnesota this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach (hamstring), who has a career-high 15 homers, served as the designated hitter for his sixth game in a row. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Larnach should return to his regular spot in left field before the start of the postseason.

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb (right third finger blister), who is eligible to come off the injured list on Sept. 24, will determine whether he throws a simulated game or makes a start for Triple-A Columbus. “Really, Alex is driving the bus on this,” manager Stephen Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA) faces Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA) in the four-game series finale.

